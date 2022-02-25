Parker G. Mattson, beautiful beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson, and dear friend to those in his inner circle, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Parker was born August 25, 1998, the son of Larry and Jenny Mattson.
Parker attended Nob Hill Elementary, Franklin Middle School, and A.C. Davis High School. He played soccer for the Mexican League Chivas, Sun City Strikers, and as a defender on the Davis varsity team. His senior year in high school, he began helping out at Lynchpin in Yakima. He quickly became a favorite of the kids there, demonstrating a patience, caring and understanding beyond his years. While a student at Davis, Parker earned academic honors and an Army ROTC scholarship to the University of Washington. Parker was active in Young Life, forming some of his closest friendships, and considered himself a Christian.
Parker grew interested in investing during high school. He saved his money throughout high school and college, investing in stocks. He was eager to begin building a real estate empire once assigned his duty station in the Army, wherever the call of duty might take him.
Opting to remain in Seattle during the summers, Parker took a job with the Seattle Parks Department Specialized Programs for People with Disabilities. He served as a team leader and Special Olympics coach for a group of wonderful kids and came to love them and their families and his coworkers. Parker had a delightful sense of humor and would post videos for his kids where he’d eat fake ‘dog poop brownies,’ or some nasty, blended concoction of things that should never go together. The kids loved it! He was patient, kind, and unabashedly playful.
Parker graduated from the UW with a degree in Sociology (delighted to avoid math) in June 2021 and earned his US Army commission as a Second Lieutenant with a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. After graduating, Parker spent the summer and fall at home with Mom, Dad, and Carly. He ran, lifted weights, and prepared for the rigors of his upcoming training while he was home. His appetite ensured that Mom and Dad got the maximum rebate on their Costco VISA card. He also re-connected with Lynchpin, and worked there in the afternoons through the fall. He found this work so rewarding he indicated interest in working with kids in a special education setting after his Army commitment was fulfilled.
Parker developed his own political identity, and could argue his case with passion and diplomacy. He generally kept his feelings to himself, but nonetheless had an obvious affinity for his Mom. He would open up to her. He was openly demonstrative with his affection to all those he loved and he had a very close relationship with each of his siblings.
Parker had a very low tolerance for the B movies his Dad and brother tried to recruit him to watch. He became a loyal customer of the espresso stand his sister began working for this last summer.
Parker packed his truck in mid-January 2022 and headed to Fort Benning in Columbus, GA, to begin training as a platoon leader. He stayed in touch with his family via text, memes, and video calls. He was excited for his training to begin and to receive real Army equipment. In choosing a future duty station, considering one close to his brother was important to him.
Parker is survived by his parents, his brother Cole, a senior at St. Martin’s University, and his sister Carly, a senior at A.C. Davis High School. He is survived by his maternal grandparents Karen and Richard Allen of Yakima, and Gary (deceased) and Carol Gunstrom of Klamath Falls, OR. He is survived by his paternal grandparents Peggy and Tom Albin of Sequim, and Ron and Astrida Mattson of Seattle. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles: Brooke and Jonathan Gunstrom of Juneau, AK; Brent Mattson and Lisa Schoeppe of Juneau, AK; Carrie and E.K. Rubio of Phoenix, AZ; Josh and Patty Allen of Portland, OR; Jamie Albin of Maple Valley, WA; and nephews Taylor Schultz, Lucas Mattson, Antonio Rubio, Nick and Sean Allen, and Chloe and Aiden Albin.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lynchpin at lynchpinfoundation.org or the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org. A memorial service is planned for Friday, March 11 at 2 pm at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., with a reception to follow at the Yakima Woman’s Century Club. Search “Keith and Keith” to locate the online remembrance page that will post soon. The family also plans to hold a celebration of life for his 24th birthday in August in Yakima for those that would prefer to attend then.
