Pamela K Bergeron, 61, passed away peacefully at home on February 16th, 2020. Pam was born July 30th, 1958 in The Dalles, Oregon to Elmore and Dorothy Koch. Pamela will be sadly missed by her daughter Heidi and husband Mike Stanchfield, her sons; Robbierre and Jake Bergeron and his partner Kem and her grandchildren; Kayla, Ava and Mason Stanchfield and Ezra Belle Bergeron. She will also be missed by her siblings; Andy and wife Sally Koch, Sandy Schmitt, Kandy Ingersoll and her husband Claude, her very favorite brother-in-law. She will be sadly missed by her friend and ex-husband Robert Bergeron, many nieces and nephews and long time friends.
As a registered jeweler and certified gemologist Pam opened Bergeron Jewelers’s in 1989. Pam was a pioneer of women in business and a leader and a teacher in her industry. Pam invested herself in every piece of jewelry and her heart in every customer.
Pam was a lover and a giver and she was passionate about animals. She enjoyed reading, art, poetry, gardening and jewelry but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was lovingly known by her grandkids as Mimi and Boo Boo Kitty. Her fondest memories included having tea parties with her granddaughters and her grandson Mason always helping her around the house.
We will all miss Pam’s great wit and sense of humor. There was always plenty of laughter when she was around.
Pamela’s Graveside Service will be held at West Hills Memorial Park on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow at Yakima Alliance Church (902 S. 36th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
