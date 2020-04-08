Pamela Jean Hawn, 61, of Yakima went to heaven to be with her mom on March 27, 2020. Pamela was born in Yakima on December 7, 1958 to Landon and Geraldine Fleetwood. Pamela is survived by her husband of 25 years Duane Ray Hawn also of Yakima. Pamela had three sisters, Debbie Johnson from Ava, Missouri, Kimberly Durdahl of Cannon Falls, Minnesota and Tara Dolozcky of Waldport, Oregon, three brothers, Herschel Fleetwood from Ava, Missouri, Blaine Fleetwood from Ava, Missouri and Landon Dee from Van Burien, Arkansas. Pamela is survived by several nieces and nephews and cousins and aunts and uncles and her godchildren Nikki Toress and Amanda green. Pamela worked at Landmark Care Center in Yakima for 34 years. We would like to give a special thanks to hospice for taking special care of her at her times of need. A very special thank you to all that helped her in her last few days of life and also a big thanks for all the donations we have received. She is deeply loved and will be missed by all. Rest in peace Pamela.
