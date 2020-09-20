Pamela Gail Hunter (Sweet)

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Pam G. Hunter of Yakima died September 3rd, 2020, in her home at the age of 64.
Pam was born in Caldwell, Idaho in 1955 and proudly served in the US Army as a medical specialist. After that, she worked as a caregiver to many people across the valley at nursing homes. She was the first female firefighter for the city of Tieton, and was awarded the Firefighter of the Year for her courage, skill, and ingenuity on the job. She volunteered her free time to teach CPR to middle school students, and loved dropping off supplies and checking on the welfare of her close friends. She retired from Astria Regional Hospital two years ago after many years of working as a heart monitor technician. She was a caring person who always showed up with bags or sent packages in the mail with thoughtful gifts you didn’t know you needed until they arrived. She put everyone else’s needs above her own, and took care of her loved ones the best way she knew how.
Pam was preceded in death by her father George Sweet, her mother Corina Clements and her brother Mike Sweet.
Survivors include her sister Debbie Warren (Sweet), her son Steve Potter of Yakima, her two grandchildren Naomi and Eli Potter, and many dear friends and relatives.
