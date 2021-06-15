Pam J. Adams passed away during the early morning hours of June 11, 2021 after a long illness. She was born July 23, 1943, in Promise Land, Arkansas to Ervin and Aulsa (Long) Johnson. The family moved to Naches, WA when she was 9 years old. Pam lived and attended school in the Naches Valley, until she married her husband of 60 years, John S. Adams of Harrah, WA. John and Pam made their home at the ranch outside of Harrah until 2019 when they relocated to Tacoma, WA for health reasons and to be near their daughter Mary.
Pam retired in 2007 after 37 years as a cook at Harrah Grade School. She had a great heart of love for the children she prepared food for every day, and her relationship with several co-workers were some of her most treasured friendships: enduring until the end of their lives. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers brought all who walked through her yard exclamations of joy. She loved hosting family gatherings at Christmas and the Fourth of July, as well as going to estate sales with friends. Pam loved her family but had a special joy for her grandsons, and recently, great-grandsons.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents and older sister Georgie Baughman. She is survived by her husband, John, brother Will (Linda) Johnson of Wrangell, Alaska, son, Jim (Sandy) Adams of Zillah, and daughter Mary (Dan) Norman of Gig Harbor, her grandsons, Jacob (Katrina) Adams, and Stephen Adams, three great-grandsons, and many nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to extend love and gratitude to Avian Adult Family Homes and especially to Rose for her love and care of Mom until her passing.
A memorial service and light luncheon are planned for June 24th 11:00 AM at Wine Country Event Center, 7998 Vialago Pkwy., Zillah, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation.
