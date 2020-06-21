April 28, 1942 - June 16, 2020
A solider, husband, father, grandfather, brother and a man who’ll be remembered for his independent spirit, desire to help the poor, strength and perseverance and his love and loyalty to God and family.
Pablo Saldana Gonzalez, age 78, of Wapato, WA, passed away June 16, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Hospital. Pablo was born in El Posito, Mexico to Pomposo Gonzalez and Tomasa Romero, but grew up in Brownsville, Texas along with his siblings.
As a proud Vietnam era Veteran in the United States Army he dedicated 6 years to service. This always gave him the sense of humility and honor that made him proud and strong. He loved to serve others and give of himself; this is who he was his entire life. Pablo married Maria Sandoval in 1974 and always talked of his 46 years with her as a gift, he loved her dearly. He worked 25 years for Jeld Wen Industries prior to his retirement.
He dedicated many years of his life to helping others and in service to his faith, membership, and ministry of over 40 years to Templo Cristiano church. He served as an educator in the Sunday school program, Sunday School Superintendent, a Royal Ranger Commander, president of Men’s Ministry, a Deacon, a Worship Team member and a choir member, in addition to countless years of ministry to those experiencing homelessness in the shelters at Union Gospel Mission and most recently Noah’s Ark shelter in Wapato. He had a heart to reach more with the gospel and that led him to offer worship in prison and jail ministry.
His personal relationship with God and his church took him and his wife on many adventures and opportunities to meet new lifelong friends and grow together. He learned to play guitar on this own. He sang many beautiful gospel songs in both English and Spanish and even triumphed to a Freddy Fender classic. He read the Bible daily and was well versed in the Bible and took every opportunity to offer ministry to all who entered his home or spent any time in his presence, mostly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as he spent countless years babysitting them while they grew up.
Pablo is survived by his wife of 46 years Maria Sandoval Gonzalez, his son, Javier (Chris) Gonzalez of Brownsville, Texas, stepchildren: Tom (Anna) Costello of Maple Valley, John (Lee) Costello of Wapato, Stella (John) Vasquez of Wapato, Virginia (late Joe) Guzman of Wapato, Annie (Robert) Vasquez of Yakima, Kathy Costello of Yakima, Martha (late Steve) Gomez of Wapato, Felix (Anita) Costello of Puyallup, Tony (Hilda) Costello of Wapato, Glenda (Steve) Vick of Puyallup, brothers: Roberto (Margarita) Barrera of Brownsville, TX, Silvestre (Molly) Romero of Houston, TX, and Isidro (Dora) Gonzalez of Houston, and sister Amparo (John) Vasquez of Houston, TX, 36 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren of Washington and Texas; numerous nieces and nephews and special niece Gloria Oyola who took Pablo on his last trip back to Texas. Pablo also leaves behind his dog Pee Wee, his best friend/companion of many years.
Pablo was preceded in death by his parents: father Pomposo Gonzalez and mother Tomasa Romero, his son, Pablo Gonzalez Jr., his brothers: Julian Barrera, and Celestino Jasso, and sisters: Luisa Chavez, and Judy Orive.
He is known for quoting many lyrics of a gospel song, but the one that he found great pleasure in singing for others was “Build My Mansion.” He will be remembered for so many unique and memorable things, many that each of us learned and earned during our time with him in his life, and those are the gifts we will treasure forever. We will love him forever and will greatly miss him but know he is in his Mansion with the Lord.
Special thanks to all who helped care for Paul at home, in the hospital and throughout his life.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family viewing, funeral and burial services will be held through Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato on Tuesday June 23, 2020.
