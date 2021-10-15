Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Oscar Ruiz Flores of San Antonio, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, October 10, 2021, due to complications from a stroke. Oscar was born January 1, 1939 to Amado and Maria Ruiz Flores in San Antonio, TX. He completed his schooling the migrated to Washington State and continued with seasonal work where he met and married Regina Najera.
Oscar and Regina went on to have four children, Maria Esther Flores of Yakima, Oscar Flores Jr. of Spokane, Eleanor Barrientos of Eagle Pass, TX, David Amado Flores of Spokane, and stepchildren, Jessica Ponce, Apolonia Rodriguez, and Eddie Garcia of Yakima, eighteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathanial Flores. Oscar’s hobbies were listening to oldies but goodies, playing with his cat Twinkie, drawing, and watching his game shows with an ice-cold pop from the mini mart. He was a very simple man with a very big heart and will be dearly missed by so many.
A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will follow on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 9:00 am at Tahoma Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in