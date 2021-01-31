Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Oscar Campos, 67, formerly of Moses Lake, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at his home in Yakima of natural causes.
Oscar was born in Crystal City, Texas and raised in Moses Lake, Washington. Oscar attended school in Moses Lake and loved to wrestle for the school and hang out with his family and friends. He loved fishing, music, and working with his hands. As the oldest child, he was often left to care for his younger siblings which they fondly remember consisted of him playing Beatles albums and performing living room concerts for them. He played the best air guitar, imitating Paul McCartney and you could either cry or laugh at his various renditions; we always chose to laugh. We all love the Beatles to this day thanks to our brother and the vividness of these memories for us some fifty years later are a testament to our brother. When we remember Oscar, he always made us laugh and smile.
After high school, Oscar worked at Sunspice Potato for years until he relocated to Seattle to work construction with our dad. He then relocated to Yakima where he lived his final days. Life does not always deal the perfect hand and Oscar struggled for years with addiction which deeply impacted his life. Despite all the obstacles, he remained our brother. He knew our love was unconditional and we will truly miss him and his crazy sense of humor.
Oscar is survived by his children and grandchildren. Oso and Eva, he always loved you and he always wished the best for you both in life. He is also survived by his sisters, Maria Chase, Alice Rendon, Idalia Campos, and Rosie Deleon, his brother, Daniel Campos, his niece, Cassandra Botello (Israel Botello) and nephews, Chris Campos, Brandon J. Rendon, Jarred Rendon (Marcel Rendon), Sergio Deleon, Andy Deleon, Cecilio Lopez, and extended family, his partner, Shirley, whom he loved, and many friends in the Yakima area for whom he always had a smile.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Eusebio Campos, mom, Eva Campos, stepmother, Maria Campos, younger brother, Louis Campos, and brothers-in-law, John Rendon and Sergio Deleon.
No services are planned due to Covid-19, but he is finally home, and his family will scatter his remains in the Summer. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
If you knew Oscar, the next time you hear a Beatles song, think of him and smile. We will too! We will see you on the other side, brother. May you rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In