Orville “Gale” Sorenson

November 14, 1935 - March 19, 2021
Gale passed away March 19th at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima. He was born in Tieton, Washington in 1935 and lived there until his passing. What a wonderful life he lived and shared with all that knew him. Gale had two sisters, Viv and Barb and a brother Stan.
Gale served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959 and was a radar operator in the Philippines. He had many stories and memories about his time served that we enjoyed and appreciated.
Gale married Sandra Kay Polifka on July 22, 1966 and were blessed with 4 children, Brian, Tracy, Kelly and Darcie.
He spent many years coaching Little League Baseball, Grid Kid Football and youth basketball. He was also involved in the Cub Scout program. He loved hunting and fishing and being outdoors.
Gale worked at H & H Meats in Yakima and retired from Layman Lumber Company in Naches in 2001.
He knew no stranger. He was a very humble, caring and hardworking man. Anyone who knew Gale would tell you want a good man he was. His life here was dedicated to his family and loved ones. He will truly be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his sister Viv Mclean (Jerry) of Cowiche.
He is survived by his sister Barbra Hartinger (Bill) of Florida, a brother, Stan Sorenson (Wanda) of Selah, his son Brian Sorenson (Crystal) of Ellensburg, Tracy Sorenson (Paula) of Tieton, Kelly Sorenson from Tieton and Darcie Wilcox (Mike) of Moxee and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
