Oretta Perrotti passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in 1935 to Paul and Dorothy Dodge of Parker Heights. Some of her fondest childhood memories were of her riding her horses, Babe and Scamp, along with fishing at Rimrock Lake with her parents. As a young girl, she was a member of 4-H and Rainbow Girls.
At 13, Oretta fell in love with Jerry Perrotti. They graduated from Wapato High in 1953. She then went on to attend YVC, receiving a degree in secretarial science.
Oretta and Jerry married in 1955. Jerry was then drafted into the Army and was stationed in France. Oretta took the ocean liner the Queen Elizabeth to join him. She was the only American women working on the base as the personal secretary to the Commanding Officer.
After moving back to Washington, Oretta and Jerry settled in Issaquah where she coached softball and was also a Blue Bird and Camp fire Leader.
She worked for the city of Issaquah for 15 years where she was the secretary to the Parks Director and Personal Secretary to the Police Chief. After retiring, she and Jerry moved to Sequim where they lived for 7 years before moving back to Yakima.
Oretta was an avid quilter, winning blue ribbons at the Yakima County Fair. Over the years, she enjoyed being able to spend time with her family, extended family and many friends. Her fondest memories of her grandsons were eating ice cream with Kevin in Sequim, shooting hoops with K-man, and playing board games with Cory.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pat and brother Don.
Oretta is survived by her loving husband, Jerry of 64 years; daughter Shan (Lyle), granddaughters Amber, Sherya and Lysa; daughter Gina (Ted), grandsons, Kelvin and Cory; son Stefan, grandson Kevin (Lauren), great-grandson Hayden; son Tony (Janine). She was also blessed with many nieces, nephews and their families.
Please join Oretta’s family at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on March 19, 2020 at 1 PM, where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors Project.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
