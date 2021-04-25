Orelene Golay Petersen

English Funeral Chapels
On April 18, 2021, Orelene Inez Golay Petersen bequeathed a legacy of resiliency and love to her family when she quietly returned to her Heavenly Father. This beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was born to Millie Alice (Plummer) Golay and Eugene Golay on January 23, 1929 in Conda, Idaho, the youngest in a family of 11 children. She was the last surviving Golay sibling. Childhood pictures highlight her winsome smile and her close relationship with her brothers and sisters. Orelene graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1947. On April 4, 1948, Orelene married the love of her life, Glen Otis Petersen. Tucked in the corner of her apartment, she kept the beautiful walking stick crafted by her husband. Carved in the handle were the words, “I love you O.”
Orelene and Glen began their life together in Dillon, Montana, then later lived in Colville, Washington, and Ruby Valley, Nevada. They spent many years in the Murtaugh, Idaho area, but later did ranching and custom-farming with family in the Yakima Valley. Wherever they lived, Orelene’s gracious hospitality and excellent cooking welcomed guests and relatives. Her homemade bread and orange rolls were legendary. A tireless worker, she helped with the animals, tended a large garden of fruits and vegetables, canned, sewed and served on the PTA. From both their parents, Chris, Faye, Jane, and Sally learned to appreciate the importance of work well done.
Upon retirement in 1999, the couple moved to an acreage in Rathdrum, Idaho among the many evergreen trees and wildlife they loved. She admired the magnificence of trees and the beauty of flowers, taking special care of bulbs in the fall so that they would bloom in the spring. However, nothing brought Orelene greater joy than when she was able to reunite with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her 90th birthday celebration in 2019 provided just such an occasion, enabling her to revel in the successes of each family member. Throughout her life, she lovingly provided wise counsel and reached out to those in need.
Amazingly, despite the passing of time, Orelene continued to be vitally engaged in life. In addition to following the activities of her family, she was interested in current events and enjoyed discussing the state of her country and the world. When reading became more difficult, she appreciated having essays and articles read aloud as a basis for conversation. She welcomed the opportunity to learn.
Most important, the center post of Orelene’s life was her abiding faith in God and her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At Garden Plaza, she was an active participant in weekly Bible discussions. For 92 years she ran with perseverance the race that was set before her, “looking to Jesus the author and finisher of her faith” (Hebrews 12:1-2).
Orelene was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband. She is survived by her son Christopher (Norma) of Liberty Lake, Washington, and her daughters Faye (Ronald) Mains of Bickleton, Washington, Jane (Steven) Gines of Outlook, Washington, and Sally (Duane) West of Hampton, Virginia along with 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Washington (7800 Van Belle Road).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In