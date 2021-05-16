Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Onni Jacob Perala slipped away quietly on May 8, 2021 at age 81 after surviving 38 years with heart issues, including 2 bypass surgeries & 9 stents. He recently had a 3 month battle with shingles which finally took his life.
He was born in Toivola, MI on September 4, 1939 to Jenny Loviisa Myllymaki & Jacob Perala. He had 4 brothers & sisters: Laila Loviisa Perala, Ingrid Johanna Perala, Toivo Matias Perala, & Elsie Maria Perala, who all preceded him in death.
He graduated from Jeffers High School in Painesdale, MI in 1956 as salutatorian of his class, and received a scholarship to attend Michigan Technological University. During the summers when he attended Michigan Tech he traveled to Owatonna, MN to work & stay with his brother Toivo. This is when he met Norma, fell in love & married her. He graduated in 1961 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He studied for & received his Professional Engineer license in 1964. Most of his career was spent working for the US Bureau of Reclamation in water resources, which he retired from in 1994. He then worked for the Roza Irrigation District as their Chief Engineer, retiring again in 2002. In retirement he served on the Yakima Basin Habitat Restoration Projects Board.
Onni married Norma Caroline Kruger on August 22, 1959 and they were married for almost 62 wonderful years. She survives him. He was a loving husband and father. Their marriage was blessed with 3 wonderful children: Karen Dee Perala McBride (Peggy LaRive), Matthew Benjamin Perala (Christina Volckmann) & Sandra Kay Perala Platt (John Platt). He was a loving husband and father. 4 grandchildren survive him: Kai Eric Perala, Teo Jacob Perala, Jack Georges Onni Platt & Wilson Platt. Many nieces & nephews also survive him.
Onni loved his churches: Central Lutheran Church in Yakima and Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Mesa, AZ. He worked at each church as an usher, liturgist, teacher, working on the property committee and maintaining the irrigation system in Yakima with his friends Jeff Roll & Greg Bainter. The LORD is my light and my salvation – whom shall I fear? Psalm 27:1. He never missed the Monday AM Bible study with Dave Lambertson. He knew his Bible well and was delighted to teach others. He also enjoyed golf with the church group led by Jean Gunderson.
He was active in Toastmasters International, attaining the award of Distinguished Toastmaster; he was a wonderful story teller to many and “was the voice of reason when folks got carried away listening to themselves talk and a classy guy who made us want to raise ourselves to a higher level.” He passed out hugs wherever appropriate, always with a smile.
He and Norma traveled extensively in their RV for over 20 years rock hunting, square dancing, and visiting friends and family. They were members of square dancing clubs wherever they stayed for a time exploring the country we live in. Winters were spent in Apache Junction AZ at Apache Estates where they enjoyed the Senior Olympics contest every spring. Summers in WA included attending grandsons baseball and soccer games whenever they could. Passing out more hugs wherever appropriate.
A memorial service will be held May 22 at 11:00 AM at Central Lutheran Church.
