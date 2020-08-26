Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Onieta Aleene Brewton Shafer will be missed by many! She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend! She was called to heaven to reunite with her love ones.
Onieta A. Shafer, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Terrace Heights on August 18, 2020. She was born in Apache, Oklahoma in a storm cellar during a tornado, the daughter of Silas Brewton and Ruby Rinehart Brewton.
Her parents were migrant workers and traveled around the area of Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon and California to picked cotton and other crops. She worked at Del Monte for 35 years where she retired.
In Tolleson, Arizona she met her husband Leland Earl Shafer at a diner where she worked as waitress. They were married in 1945 and she became a widow in 1988 and was married for 43 years.
Onieta loved to take her Chesapeake Bay Retriever dog to K-9 Competitions in the northwest where she won several first-place ribbons. Her hobbies were watching birds in her backyard, hunting and fishing, traveling to California, Oregon, and Arizona to visit her family. In addition, she was a great cook and baker where everyone in the family loved her apple pie and German Chocolate Cake. In her later years, she enjoyed harvesting walnut and canning apricot jam from the trees in her backyard.
Her memorable experiences with her children were the travels to Tennessee to celebrate her birthdays with her oldest daughter Barbara; fishing with her youngest son Darrell, site seeing in Alaska and in Missouri with her oldest son David; and going with Janiece to the casino and crocheting as their pastime.
Onieta is survived by her sons David and Darrell Shafer and her daughter Barbara Sisk and grandchildren Dale Sisk, Jeff Sisk, Rhona North, Leland Shafer, and Laura Smith. Great-grandchildren are Garrett Sisk, Kyle Sisk, Ashton Meadows, and Rohwen Smith, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Ruby Brewton, her husband Leland Shafer, and her daughter Janiece Shafer, her brothers Otis, Wendel, and Franky, and her sister Juanita.
A Celebration of Onieta’s Life will be held on August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, at 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA 98901. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
