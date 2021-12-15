Onesimo “Cachetes” Vera-Aguilar

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Onesimo, 49, passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2021 at his home in Wapato, WA.
He was born February 16, 1972, in Michocan, MX, the son of Marcelo Aguilar and Olivia Aguilar.
Onesimo married Ramona Vera-Guerrero 28 years ago in Yakima, WA, and they successfully raised five beautiful children in Wapato, WA. While living in Wapato he worked in agriculture to support his family.
Onesimo enjoyed horse racing, raising his chickens, cooking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. His favorite place to spend his free time was at the casino.
He is survived by his wife Ramona Vera-Guerrero, children Gracielea Miller-Vera, Antonio Vera-Guerrero, Marcelo Vera-Guerrero, Jose Vera-Guerrero, and Jesus Vera-Guerrero, son in law Kirby Miller, grandchildren, Athena Cantalina Miller-Vera, and Marcelo Jr. Vera-Penaloza, all from Washington state.
He is preceded in death by his mother Oliva Aguilar, and uncle Rafael Garza.
Viewing services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA December 14, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the Rosary to start at 6:00 pm ending at 7:00 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held December 15, 2021 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, WA at 9:00 am with graveside service to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park, Wapato, WA.
Please send condolences to Valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in