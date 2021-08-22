Valley Hills Funeral Home
Olivia S. Valdovinos passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 17, 2021. Olivia was born in Colmeneros Guerrero, Mexico on May 28, 1945 to Antonio Suazo and Agustina Sosa. Olivia loved to tend to her garden, sewing, and crocheting. She especially loved having family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by those who knew her and those whose lives she touched.
She is lovingly survived by her sons, Isaias (Paula) of Auburn, WA, Hector (Nina), Frank (Mandi) of Yakima, WA, and Mauro (Nadia) of Vallejo, CA, her daughters, Mirna, Idalia (Jaime), and Nadia Madelina (Antonio) of Yakima, WA, 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mauro Valdovinos, and her brother, Costantino Suazo.
A Viewing has been scheduled for Thursday August 26, 2021 from 12 pm to 8 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Ln., Yakima, WA, 98901). Funeral service will take place on Friday August 27, 2021 at 12 pm also at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel. Burial will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Please visit www.ValleyHillsFH.com for access to the Zoom broadcast which will be available 30 minutes prior to Funeral.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in