Oliver Starbird Day Jr. went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on May 5th, 2022, at the age of 84 years old. He was born in Maine on April 27, 1938. Oliver was tired and said he was ready to go home to be with loved ones in Heaven. A loved one cared for him for the past seven years, never left his side at the end, which made Oliver's passing peaceful with her presence.
Understandably, Oliver had a hard life growing up. His mom, Eudora Florence Garland, passed shortly after he was born, and later in 1955, his father, Oliver Starbird Day, died. Oliver and his siblings, Gail, Jean, and Patricia became wards of the state soon after his mother's passing and the children were placed in foster care. Oliver would tell us how his home life was hard at the foster care. At six years old he would run away to the woods. A neighbor lady took it upon herself to nurture him and would pack him hot dogs, beans, and biscuits, foods he still loved to this day. Oliver would stay out in this old cabin all by himself. I asked if he was scared and he said, "No, I was safe there." Truly the hard knocks of life made Oliver the resilient man he was in life today.
Oliver made it to the 7th grade in school, and with the help of a classmate, Carol Durgin, a lady Oliver admired and spoke of often. With the help of her daughter, it was made possible for me to find the needed information about his earlier life and a bonus picture of his youth in school to write this obituary. Thank you both so much for your help.
Shaggs, Foxie, Charlie, Blackie, Buddy, and Patches were Oliver's fur family. These dogs were adopted or purchased through the years, and not one of them knew any indifference in care. The love he gave them was acquired early on in his life. Each had the opportunity to know his love and benefit from a loving home.
Oliver ran off to join the circus at 16 years of age. Caring for the elephants became his first true love, the elephant he cared for was Mona. Oliver told me that Mona protected him one time from another elephant that was trying to hurt him. Oliver believed she loved him as much as he loved her. The unconditional love Oliver received from Mona was exactly what Oliver needed and would shape his love for animals forever. The love to care for the elephant, Mona, Oliver found himself sleeping in her pen to be close and to protect her at times. Oliver told me of the time, one of the circus acts stayed up late shooting their guns, which scared the elephants. Oliver told them to knock it off, and if they didn't, he was going to have Mona flip their trailer over. After a couple of warnings, Oliver kept his promise, Mona flipped that trailer over.
In life, Oliver put up with a lot, but he didn't tolerate much. Oliver's next job in the circus was to ride motorcycles in the "motor drone," a job not many people in the world have achieved, or even can put on a resume. Oliver rode his bike for the Queen of England at an event in Canada. Oliver was so proud of his accomplishment because the queen spoke to him after the performance. I asked him if he bowed to the queen, he said "No, he didn't know he had to."
Oliver had so many good stories to tell, I only wish I would have written them all down. One of his favorite stories was when he was hauling the elephants in a semitruck in Prince Edward Island in Canada. He said it was the kind of town that rolled the sidewalks up at the close of day. It was the middle of the night, and he was trying to turn his trailer around and got stuck close to a cliff's edge. Oliver called on the CB and got ahold of the other truck that was hauling elephants. The trucker came and unloaded his elephants to pull out Oliver's truck. Oliver said he'd never forget it, the day when the elephants pulled him out. When the elephants pulled, the elephants trumpet, the loudest bellow you ever will hear, woke up the entire town, and they all came out wondering what was going on. Oliver said his headlights were pointing right at a lady in her nightgown and he could see right through it, never mincing words, Oliver said exactly what was on his mind.
Oliver met his first wife, Kathy, the mother of his children, while riding motorcycles in the circus. She was fourteen years old and soon after she ran away with him, and they were married and had three children. Oliver remarried a couple of times, and finally settled down with the love of his life, Margie Westerfield-Day (Jeanie), in Selah, Washington.
Oliver was a truck driver most of his life and loved driving trucks. Oliver's son, Sonny, told me of his favorite memory of going to the movie, Caddy Shack, with his dad and laughing hysterically at the movie. Kathi, his daughter told me a story how Oliver would pass through her town, and he would put her name on the side of his truck, in hopes she would see it as he passed through.
Oliver was a wonderful man despite his up bringing. He was truly a lover and had so much love in his heart to give. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it, even though he still could be cantankerous at times. Oliver loved playing Santa Clause for his friend Larry Lefor's kids. He also loved Halloween. Oliver was thrilled to scare the kids, as well as adults, and decorating for the holidays was mandatory. He insisted that Jennifer buy three bags of candy to have on hand, because he would need them all to hand out to the children.
Oliver's best friends in Selah were Bill and Vickie. Vickie was always there for Oliver. Her family was his family. Family reunions, birthday parties, Christmas, and Thanksgiving, we will all cherish those memories. As a young child, Vickie's oldest grandson, Button, would ask if he could go to Olive Garden, meaning he wanted to go to see Oliver. Drayk, Vickie's youngest grandson, always knew the candy was in the fridge at Oliver's, and Oliver would tell him to fill up his pockets.
Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jeanie, son, Michael Eugene Day, sisters, Jean Olive Day-Dalton, and Gail Florence Day-Davlin; and good friends Vickie Gangle, Bill Schoettler, and Bob Moritz. Oliver is survived by his son, Oliver (Sonny) Day (Debbie), daughter, Kathi Day-Trulock, nine grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Joy Huskey, niece, Pam Toksjhea, extended family, Jennifer and Brain Harper, Frankie Gangle, Colby (Button) Gangle, Drayk (DraykieBug) Thompson, school friends/family Carol and George Durgin.
A Graveside Service will be held on June 17, 2022 at West Hills Memorial Park at 2:00 pm.
Oliver is now on the Highway to Heaven. RIP Oliver, you will be missed by many. My days will truly be lost without your love and presence. We were all blessed to have known you.
Thank you, Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, for helping put Oliver to rest. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in