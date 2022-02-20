Oliver Roy Marsh, Jr.

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On February 5, 2022, O. Roy Marsh, Jr. (89) passed away at Cascades of Chesterley Memory Care, surrounded by family. Roy was born on November 26, 1932, at his family home in Yakima, to parents, O. Roy, Sr., and Edith Vivian (Tonkins) Marsh.
Roy graduated Yakima High School (A.C. Davis) in 1951 and started work as a teletype operator for Western Union. He married his high school sweetheart, Cecilia Ann Conner, on June 22, 1952, and was drafted by the U.S. Army that fall. At Camp San Luis Obispo, he was presented with an award for the highest proficiency score on record out of thousands of men who had taken the tests before him. His first assignment was at the Pentagon Cryptographic Center in Washington, D.C. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he enrolled at the University of Washington, graduating in 1959. He then continued his career at Western Union, moving his family multiple times prior to returning to Yakima in 1962. He later became sales manager at Westarc Corporation for four years, before beginning his 28-year career with Longview Fibre Co.
In his younger years, Roy enjoyed jeeping and camping with his family, salmon fishing trips, Husky and Seahawk football weekends, Mariner baseball games, and traveling throughout the United States. In addition, he loved attending band concerts and various sports events in support of his children and grandchildren. Roy loved playing trumpet and was part of Yakima Lion’s Club Band, Tacoma Afifi Shrine Band, and spent 50 years with the Yakima Elk’s Band/Yakima Valley Community Band. For many years, Roy and Cecilia spent their winter months in Indio, California, returning to Yakima during the summer and fall to enjoy their backyard pool with family and friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, O. Roy, Sr., and Edith Vivian Marsh, and an infant son, Roy Andrew Marsh. Roy is survived by his wife, Cecilia; sister, Dawn Marsh; daughter, Lori Sauve (Scott); son, Thomas Marsh; and five grandchildren, Ryan Sauve (Jennifer); Michael Sauve (Cindy); Kyle Sauve (Emily); Daniel Sauve; and T.J. Walker (Holly); and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
