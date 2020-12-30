Olive Bernice Nyberg

January 6, 1926 - December 27, 2020
Valley Hills Funeral Home
Olive Bernice (Anderson) Nyberg was born on January 6, 1926 in Tacoma, Washington to Olof and Berthine Anderson, immigrants from Norway. After graduating from Stadium High School, she studied for a year at Central Bible Institute in Missouri, worked four years at Weyerhauser in Tacoma, and played cello in the Tacoma Symphony Orchestra. After she married Herbert P. Nyberg in 1949, they moved to Naches Heights where they raised Nancy, Fred, and Joyce on their fruit farm. Her life’s passion was loving Jesus and sharing Him with others. She and Herb helped start Naches Heights Community Church, serving in many capacities such as teaching, playing the piano or cello, leading youth group, and creating some amazing two week Summer Vacation Bible Schools. They traveled to Hawaii, Asia, Europe, and South America. In Norway, she delighted in visiting Nesvag and spending the night in the home (Kvepto) where her mother was born.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Nyberg, sisters, Amy Hostetter and Evelyn Holford, and great-grandson Skyler Nyberg.
She is survived by a brother, Rev. Charles (Ruth) Anderson, three children, Nancy (Gordon) Kuenn, Fred (Linda) Nyberg, and Joyce (Robert) Brausen, grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremy) Herring, Kyle (Taylor) Nyberg, Andrew and Caylin Kuenn, Molly and Paige Brausen, great-grandchildren Silas, Eli, Thaddeus, and Blythe Herring, Sydney Wilson, Jamison Quantrell, Regan and Lincoln Nyberg.
Visitation has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 30th from 12 pm to 5 pm and also December 31st from 9 am to 12:30 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel. Graveside committal will take place Thursday, December 31st at 1 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life following at 2 pm December 31st at Christian Life Center in Yakima. Memorial donations may be made to Christian Life Center Missions, Hospice House of Spokane, or Smile Train. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In