Odial Frudd passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2021 at the age of 92 at Summitview Healthcare Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene, and 3 daughters, Sharon, Clarice and Virginia. She is survived by 3 sons, Vern and Jackie of Vernon, BC, Wayne and Cindy of Naches, WA and Warren and Jennifer of Clarkston, WA, along with 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Odial was born on May 13, 1929 near Gopher, Montana to George and Nellie Kimble, one of 6 children. At a young age the family moved across Montana, settling in the Ronan and Poulson area. As a young woman she moved to Seattle by herself and met Eugene Frudd. Eugene and Odial married on Dec. 14, 1951 in Seattle. They were married 53 years before his passing in 2005. They soon started a family and operated a dairy farm near Carnation, WA. In 1960 they moved to the Grandview and Sunnyside area. Odial worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Sunnyside Valley Memorial Hospital for a number of years while raising a family. They lived in the Yakima Valley for the rest of their lives, moving to West Valley in the ’80’s following retirement. Odial’s life was marked by her strong, abiding love of her family and her faith. Her greatest joy came in serving the Lord and seeing her family embrace her values and live faith-filled lives. She was a long-time member of Mountainview Christian Fellowship, joyfully participating in all church activities.The family is especially grateful for the wonderful care and compassion given to Odial over the past 2+ years at Summitview Healthcare. Memorials may be given to Living Care Center, Residence Assistance Fund. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Oct. 29th at 11:00 am at Mountainview Christian Fellowship, 72nd and Summitview Ave.
