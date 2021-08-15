Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On July 23, 2021, the beautiful spirit, Odell Henderson, went home to be with the Lord and family. She was 86 years young. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on October 8th and was the third of four siblings.
After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in 1953, Odell attended Southern Western Christian College in Terrell, Texas, where she earned her Associates Degree. Given the racial climate and lack of opportunities for African Americans at that time, her educational accomplishment was noteworthy and remained a source of pride for her throughout her life.
Odell moved to Washington state in the 1960’s where she raised her family. After 29 years of service to the Yakima School District, she retired. She truly loved working and caring for children, always offering them care and support even after retirement.
Odell always believed in and loved God throughout her life. She loved to post and quote her favorite scripture, which was Philippians 4:13; “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” In her later years she often spoke of how she was experiencing a deeper, growing relationship with Him every day. Until the day she went home to be with Him, family members witnessed daily her thanksgiving for his goodness towards her.
Odell loved to laugh, dance, cook, travel, celebrate life, and enjoy family and friends. Her beautiful spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of having her in their lives.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Mae Carter, her brother George Carter, Jr., her sister Jessie Mae Harris and survived by her sister Clementine Harris.
She leaves behind to celebrate her life and continue the many memories her five children: Sharon Harris, Denise Harris; Cassandra Williams (James), Vernon Henderson, Jr. (Anna), and Leslie Henderson, Sr. (Josie). Of her nine grandchildren she is preceded in death by Bacardi Black and survived by Jerrett Harris, Cassandra Harris, Bianca Neblock (Brian), Nathan Harris, Isaiah Henderson, Leslie Henderson, Jr., Jasmine Shipley, Layla Henderson, and Maurice Kelly; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special acknowledgment and gratitude to all involved with the care of Odell Henderson in the final season of her life.
Viewing is scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 am, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Private Burial will be on August 23, 2021, in Yakima, WA. In the spirit of Odell’s love for life, please wear your favorite color to celebrate and honor her. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
