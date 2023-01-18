Kathy Coffey, a former Yakima mayor and longtime leader of the Yakima Valley Visitors & Convention Bureau, leaves behind a legacy of growth and strong leadership in Yakima.
She died Friday at age 75.
Coffey served the city of Yakima for three decades as a council member, mayor and community member.
She was the CEO of the Visitors & Convention Bureau, the organization that preceded Yakima Valley Tourism, for 19 years before she was elected to the Yakima City Council in 2007. She was elected mayor in 2016 and served on the council into 2020, deciding not to run for reelection in 2019.
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the Coffey family at www.keithandkeith.com. A visitation is planned from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave.
Colleagues remember Coffey’s service to the community and leadership in economic development throughout her career. Friends remember her strength, kindness, humor and dedication to family. For many, those spheres overlapped.
Glenn Rice, a former assistant city manager in Yakima, grew up alongside Coffey and her siblings in Selah. Rice graduated in the same high school class as Kathy’s older sister Karen, he said.
Coffey moved to California before returning to Yakima as an adult to work for the Yakima Valley Visitors & Convention Bureau. Rice reconnected with Coffey at that time, he said.
“When I was assistant city manager, the convention center and all that was part of my responsibility … so I got to know her quite well,” Rice said. “I appreciated the work she did there and certainly as a councilwoman and mayor.”
He said her death is a sad loss.
“I think her legacy will be her work for the community, her work as mayor and her work with the convention center,” Rice said. “What a good accomplishment for growing, for the future of Yakima.”
Growing the convention center
As the longtime director of the Yakima Valley Visitors & Convention Bureau, Coffey worked to promote and advance tourism and growth opportunities in the community.
John Cooper, current president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism, said Coffey left her mark in Yakima through that work.
Cooper took over for Coffey after she was elected to the Yakima City Council in 2007. By then, she had spent nearly two decades growing the convention center that was first established in 1976.
She led two expansions of the facility in 1997 and 2003. The facility has continued to grow, with further expansions in 2010 and 2021.
“I'm literally sitting in part of her legacy because she worked very hard to improve and expand the convention center,” Cooper said.
Cooper described Coffey as a champion for Yakima, dedicated to the community and a hard worker.
Former Yakima City Manager Dick Zais also got to know Coffey through her work with the Visitors & Convention Bureau. The organization was contracted by the city to oversee the convention center, he said.
Coffey greatly wanted to see economic development in the city advanced by tourism, Zais said, and she took on a strong role in developing the industry.
“She knew and recognized that the tourism industry was a growth industry that would attract new business and bring attention to the city's background and its agricultural base,” Zais said.
In the 40 years Zais knew Coffey, he knew her to be well connected to the community and its politics as she worked with lawmakers to secure funding and support for local projects.
Work on council
Coffey eventually took an interest in city government. She ran for city council and was elected in 2007.
“She was, early on, a leader in recognizing the city's role and the city's ongoing commitment to serve and provide a higher standard and quality of life for the citizens that she represented,” Zais said.
In 2016, she was elected mayor, continuing a family legacy.
“She was very honored to assume that role and also fulfilled the family legacy, in part, because her grandfather was a mayor of the city of Yakima many years ago,” Zais said.
Her grandfather, G.W. Burns, was elected mayor of Yakima in 1950.
Zais said Coffey continued to champion economic development in Yakima as a council member and mayor.
“I have just a great personal feeling of loss for a person who did so much and who cared for me. (She) was a great boss and leader that I have tremendous respect for,” Zais said. “I wish her family the very best, and I just know that that's a legacy that will be long enduring for the city of Yakima.”
Current Yakima City Council members had a moment of silence for Coffey at their meeting Tuesday.
Bruce Smith with the Yakima Valley Business Times knew Coffey as a friend and public servant.
“We were very good friends a long time before she ran for city council,” he said. “When she decided to run, I was personally an enthusiastic supporter of hers.”
After she was elected, Smith often found himself opposite Coffey when it came to policy issues affecting Yakima. Coffey supported the plan for a central plaza in downtown Yakima, a project Smith opposed. When Smith advocated for a switch from the council-manager form of government to a strong mayor system, Coffey opposed the idea.
But the disagreements were never personal, Smith said.
“On a lot of policy issues, we were on the opposite sides of the fence, but you’d never know it. We were the best of friends,” he said.
Her professionalism and respect for others made that possible, he said.
“We would fight and argue and call each other names and then go have dinner,” he said. “She was just that way.”
Coffey also wasn’t above changing her mind, Smith said. She came back to the idea of a strong mayor system years later and supported it the second time around, he said.
“We failed both times — it was a huge undertaking — but she wasn’t above changing her mind on some of these big, important issues she had identified with,” he said.
Coffey spent her life giving back to the community, Smith said. He also remembers her great sense of humor and dedication to her family.
Leadership by women
Yakima City Council member Holly Cousens, who served alongside Coffey for four years, described her colleague and friend as an incredible mentor, and a welcoming and kind person.
“She was an incredible person to serve with, an incredible friend and just an incredible individual, and she will be dearly missed,” Cousens said at the council meeting Tuesday.
Coffey was a mentor for Cousens when she first joined the council, and that mentorship continued through their time working together.
“She always told me, if you walk into a room and the head of the table is open, sit there,” Cousens said. “That woman has done so much for Yakima.”
Smith said Yakima has a history of strong, intelligent and smart women in leadership roles.
The first female mayor of Yakima was Betty Edmondson, elected in 1976. Patricia Berndt and Mary Place were the next women to be elected mayor in 1988 and 2000, respectively.
Coffey, elected mayor in 2016, earned her place in that history, Smith said.
“Clearly Kathy fits into that mold,” he said. “She was one of the many really strong political women that took politics and public service very seriously. She rose to the highest levels because of her intelligence and her personality.”
Coffey saw the position as a great honor and responsibility, and served with high ideals and integrity, Zais said.
“She’s been a role model for women and for leadership in the community,” Zais said. “She loved the city, loved the community. She made a huge difference.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in