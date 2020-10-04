Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Norris E. Faringer, 91, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA, on Sept. 21, 2020. He was born April 14, 1929 in Yakima, WA to Floyd Faringer Sr. and Helen B. Lowry. He attended Garfield Grade School, Franklin Jr. High and graduated from Yakima Sr. High School in 1947. He held many jobs to help out his family and earn money for college. As a teenager, he delivered mail during World War II and worked for the Dept. of Agriculture. After graduation he worked two years for the WA State Highway Dept. before entering Oregon State College to pursue his life-long interest in Chemical Engineering. After his first year of college he was drafted for two years into the Army during the Korean War. In 1956 he graduated from OSC with a BS in Chemical Engineering. His last semester he met Alice Anne Loennig of Haines, OR and they were married a week after graduation in Baker, OR.
Norris was hired by Shell Chemical to work as a technologist at the rubber plant in Torrance, CA. He had an interest in patent law, so he began law school night courses at USC. He later took a leave of absence from Shell to work at the US Patent Office. He and Alice moved to Washington, DC and he continued studies at George Washington University School of Law. He returned to his position at Shell and was transferred to Emeryville, CA as a patent agent for Shell Development. He completed his JD at the University of San Francisco in 1964 and continued at Shell as a patent attorney. In 1972 Shell centralized operations and Norris and family moved to Houston, TX. Norris retired from Shell, and missing the Pacific Northwest, he and Alice returned to the Yakima area in 1985.
In his youth Norris enjoyed playing tennis and roller skating. He enjoyed hiking and camping. He was an avid do-it-yourselfer, including serving as contractor and helping to build their home. He also loved woodworking; including cabinetry and furniture. He had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed a good practical joke. He was intelligent, curious and a life-long learner. He cared deeply for people and the natural world. He served on the Board of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, was a life member of the Nature Conservancy and Sierra Club. He volunteered his time and resources to a wide variety of charities and was a strong supporter of non-profits in Yakima.
Norris was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd & Helen Faringer, brothers Floyd Jr, George D. and Rick C. Faringer and sister Myrna Lee Ramey. He is survived by his wife of 64 year, Alice A. Faringer, a daughter, Felicia A. Faringer (Christopher Babin), son Scott N. Faringer (Amy), granddaughter Elizabeth M. Faringer, and sister-in-law Lorraine Faringer.
Norris was a thoughtful and compassionate man; strongly believing to whom much is given, much is expected. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Memorial Foundation, Yakima Area Arboretum, YWCA, Yakima Valley Museum or any charity of your choice that makes the world a better place.
