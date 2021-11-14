Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Norman L. England, 84, of Yakima, Washington passed away peacefully on October 29, 2021 at Cottage In The Meadow. He was born to Scott England and Id (Stark) Vogel in Jefferson County, Missouri on June 17, 1937.
In 1955, he joined the US Navy. He was then in the Reserves for 2 years and re-enlisted in the US Coast Guard. The ships he was on were the USCGC Kearsarge, USCGC Klamath, USCGC North Wind, USCGC Ivy, USCGC Chautauqua, USCGC Wachusett, USGCG Boutwell, and then the Tacoma Boat, where Norman served as a Residence Inspector for the US Coast Guard. In all, Norman served for 23 years in the US Navy and US Coast Guard.
Norman married his wife Shirley England on August 7, 1965 in Yakima, Washington while he was stationed on the USCGC Ivy in Astoria, Oregon. After retiring from the USCG, he then spent 25 years working at St. Elizabeth and Providence Hospitals as their Plan Engineer, retiring in 1978.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; sons Norman England Jr., Tim England, and Kelly England; his grandchildren Jacob, Brandon, and Breanna England; step grandchildren Britney Sterling and Kaitlynn Sterling; and his brother Gene England of Priest River, ID.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Scott England & Ida Vogel; siblings Daisy Breshears, Nadine Ramey, Dorothy White, Alvin England and Wayne England.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to Sister Faye and Dr Fernandez for their support for our family and the great care of Norman.
Funeral services will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., on Friday, November 19th at 1:00 p.m. Graveside with Full Military Honors by the USCG and VFW #389 will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, immediately following.
