Norma Zalewski

Our precious mother/grandmother passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born March 23, 1927 in Herreid, SD to Jacob & Amelia Schmidt.
She is survived by a son, Gerald (Linda) Traxinger of Great Falls, MT, a daughter, Sheila Ogburn & a son, Sherman (Linda) Traxinger, both of Selah. She is also survived by 1 brother & 2 sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a husband, Albert Traxinger & a husband, Henry Zalewski; also 3 brothers & 5 sisters.
Services will be held at a later date in Herreid, SD.
