Norma Zack Napoleon, age 91, was born 3/29/1929 and passed 1/22/2021. She was an only child born to Lydia and Ray Norris in Decatur, IL and raised in Maroa, IL.
Norma attended Lincoln Bible College and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Theology. In 1948, she came to McKinley Indian Mission in Toppenish, WA to help teach the Gospel (Good News) on the Yakama Indian Reservation and small western WA tribes for nearly 70 years.
Norma married Ray Zack (founder of McKinley) and they raised nine daughters and two sons, plus many Native foster children. They were the first Native family in Tacoma to receive a foster care license. She later received PTA mother of the year award.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Ray Zack & Frank Napoleon, son: Ray Dean Zack and daughters: Lydia Zack Tupuola, Roxy Walters, Sherene Berry and Christine Purcell. Surviving children: Marie Antone, Helen Zack, Patty Zack, Jeannine Zack Satiacum and Winona Zack and one son: Rex Zack. Norma had approx. 42 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Norma enjoyed meeting and ministering to people, playing piano, sewing, reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She performed church secretarial duties and remained the boss of her huge family until the very end.
Norma died peacefully at home by natural causes and was surrounded by her children and pastor Wayne Goodman. A Celebration of Life was held on 1/24/21 and funeral on 1/25/21 with burial at McCoy Cemetery in Toppenish, WA.
Special thanks to Astria Health and Hospice.
