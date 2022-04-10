Valley Hills Funeral Home
Norma Thompson was born May 3rd, 1948, to Elmer and Leila Flowers in Pasco, WA. Norma was the youngest female of 14 children. She passed April 4th, 2022, after a strong and courageous fight with cancer.
Norma grew up and was educated in the Yakima Valley, later choosing to work in agriculture as a sorter and packer of fruit for Price Cold Storage, Hansen Fruit, and Snokist Growers. She had to learn at a young age the responsibility of raising a family and providing for her two children, Kerry and Robbie Conrad.
Next up in life, Norma married Donnie Thompson in 1976. They had two children together, Crystal and Jamie Thompson. All four children will remember mom as a loving mother, who always provided and loved her family! Her sense of humor was amazing, her character could be stubborn, but there was no doubt the highlight of her life was her children, grandchildren and her little dog Tiny.
Coming from such a large family, she especially had a tight bond with siblings Joyce, Lloyd, Sharon, Arlene, and Dele, all of which have preceded her in death. Mom believed in God, it provides comfort knowing she is joining her parents, husband Donnie and close siblings in heaven.
She is survived by her kids, Kerry Conrad (Shelley), Rob Conrad (Stephanie), Jamie Thompson (Kari), Crystal Thompson, and niece Debbie Asuncion, all from Yakima; Sabrina Edwards and Brian Thompson of Florida, and Dawn McGiness (Doug) and Hope Hiscock (Scott) of Michigan. Also, grandchildren TJ, Traci, Kyle, Kelley, Allyson, Austin, Randy, Jordan, Brandyn, Stephen, Tyanna, Trae, Taylor, Tristina, Zach, Alex, Marcia, Christian and Michael.
A Celebration of Life for Norma is scheduled for Monday, April 11, 2022, starting at 2p m. The celebration will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane) in Terrace Heights.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Virginia Mason in Seattle and Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima for their compassion and care! Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
