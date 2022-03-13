Norma (Swanson) Boyer

Norma Boyer passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022. She was born in Mapleton, Kansas on November 21, 1939 to Harold and Juanita Swanson.
Norma attended school in Kennewick, Washington, graduating from Kennewick High School in 1957. She married Jerry Boyer in 1958 and moved to Yakima in 1972 where she resided until her passing.
She worked as a bookkeeper at several local businesses and was a volunteer for the Yakima Crisis Line. She enjoyed genealogy, bird watching, and reading. Her compassion for all animals resulted in many strays finding food, affection, and shelter. There was always room for all.
Norma is survived by her children, Mark Boyer (Sheila) of Bainbridge Island, Cindy Maley of Yakima; her grandchildren, Tierney Boyer (Matt Stone), Meredith Boyer, Morgan Zentz (Tyler), Madison Maley (James Salley), McKayla Maley (Sean Kyle); her sister, Nancy Esqueda (Juan), and many others who loved her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage in the Meadow for the outstanding care she received.
There will be no services at her request.
