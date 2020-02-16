Norma Nadine (Heathman) Wonder

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Norma Nadine (née Heathman) Wonder, 93, passed away peacefully in Shoreline, Washington on Thursday, February 6th, 2020.
Born in Oakley, Kansas, on February 28th, 1926, Norma grew up in Nevada, Missouri as the oldest of three girls born to Millie and Stephen Heathman. Norma made her way west to Denver in the 1940’s with her first husband, Stuart Kastner, and attended the University of Colorado. Norma and Stuart settled in Los Angeles, where Norma worked as a secretary before the birth of her son, Stuart Jr.
In 1978, Norma met her second husband, Gordon Wonder, at her mother Millie’s birthday party in Yakima, Washington. Gordon was immediately smitten, and they were married within a month of the party, residing primarily in Yakima until 2004. They moved to Seattle, Washington in 2004, in order to be closer to their children. Norma and Gordon enjoyed a long marriage until Gordon’s passing in November 2011.
An avid seamstress, cook, hostess, dancer, and gardener, Norma made clothing for all three of her granddaughters, as well as most of her own wardrobe. Working with great care and pride, no detail was too fine for her to manage, including doll clothing. Norma tragically lost her eyesight in 2004, but continued to maintain a sunny disposition and as much independence as possible. During her later years, she loved listening to books on tape and visiting with family and friends.
Norma is survived by her son, Stuart Kastner (Marci), stepchildren Michael Hampton-Wonder (Anita), Scott Wonder (Deba), and Meg Mautner, and her granddaughters Stephanie Kastner, Katie Hampton-Wonder, and KC Mautner. She was beloved by all for her big smile and easy laugh. She truly lived, and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library, which provided Norma with audiobooks at no cost for the last decade of her life and served as a source of entertainment and comfort.
Funeral Service will be at 1 pm, Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at the Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima. Burial will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
