October 25, 1937 - December 10, 2020
Norma Olson (nee Simmerman), aged 83, of Seattle, WA died on Dec. 10, 2020. She was born in Yakima, WA to Ann & Walter Simmerman. Except for a brief period during WWII when the family moved to Bremerton she spent her formative years in Yakima with sister JoAnn and brothers Dale & Robert.
Norma was a natural swimmer and talented mezzo soprano. Her teenage summers were spent teaching children to swim and performing with her synchronized swimming team at the “Greenlake Water Follies” in Seattle. When school was in session she loved singing with the choir and her a cappella group named “the Madrigals.” Swimming and singing would remain lifelong vocations and sources of joy.
Upon graduating high school she followed her heart to St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing. In 1959 she graduated as a Registered Nurse. Over the course of her career she worked at several hospitals and in several nursing specialties. She found her greatest career satisfaction working in the mother/baby unit and special care nursery for both Renton’s Valley Hospital and Bellevue’s Overlake Medical Center. While in nursing school she met her Marine and forever love, Kenneth Warren Olson from Naches, WA.
Norma and Ken were married in July 1959 and followed career opportunities from Yakima to Camas and finally to Seattle, WA. They welcomed their first child (Kevin Warren) while living in Yakima. After securing work in Seattle they purchased a home in Renton, WA and there welcomed three more children (Noreen Karen, Kirk Walter, Adam Avary). Over the years the family enjoyed together activities including backpacking, fishing, hunting, beekeeping, automotive restoration and woodworking. Swimming remained a part of the family fun and Norma’s home was always music filled, her sweet voice singing along to favorite Broadway tunes.
She was a deeply spiritual woman who found great comfort in her church and the fellowship within. Norma was committed to service and applied her nursing skills and resources to assist family, friends and strangers in need. She was particularly proud of her work directing the Seattle-King County March of Dimes “Mother’s March” in 1969. All were welcome in her home and she was ever curious about your thoughts and life adventures.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years in 1991. Also preceding her in death were her parents (Walter & Ann Simmerman), parents in law (Avary & Jennie Olson), siblings Dale Simmerman (Micky) and JoAnn Peters (Ray), siblings in law Jennie Adams (Jim), Richard and Arvid Olson. She is survived by her children: Kevin (Dawn), Noreen (Robyn), Kirk (Odette) and Adam (Leigh), and grandchildren Adison, Avary, and Amber Olson. She is also survived by her brother Robert Simmerman (Darlene) and siblings in law Carol Simmerman, Beverly Olson, Lonnie Olson, Denis Olson (Janette), and Eric Olson (Sue), as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces/nephews.
A memorial service will be planned in the late spring of 2021. Her ashes will be interred with her husband at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Renton, WA.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the March of Dimes or a community cause of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In