Norma Harper

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Norma passed away November 2, 2021 while rehabbing at Crescent Health Care in Yakima as she was looking forward to coming home. She was 86.
Norma was born in Temple, Texas on Sept. 14, 1935 to Kenneth and Virgie Stamps. After graduation Norma moved to Austin, Texas working in retail merchandising and purchasing. While living in Austin she met Bill Harper and they were married in Temple, Texas in 1956, and enjoyed 65 years together.
Bill was in the Air Force, and they were stationed in Texas, New Hampshire & Nebraska. After leaving the Air Force they moved to Albany, Oregon in 1960 and then relocating to Yakima, WA in 1972.
Norma worked at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and North Star Lodge until retiring at the age of 80. She had a great love for her family, proudly attending all of the families’ activities showing her love and support. She also had many special friends. She will be remembered by her love of family, her sense of humor, kindness, and her very sweet tender heart.
Her favorite pastime was ancestry and she was proud and happy to have traced her family back to 1498!
Norma is survived by her son Randall L Harper (Ronda); sister-in-law Kaye Foster; daughter-in-law Cherl Guthrie Harper Kuehn and grandchildren Kristi Harper; Kara Harper (John) and Trevor Harper (Callie) as well as great-grandchildren Dominik, Tyler and Kassidy.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bill Harper, son Russell Harper and sister Rebecca Halen.
There will be a small family service as Norma requested that there be no large gathering. She always said to take that time and go hug someone you love. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
The Poem of Life – Life is but a stopping place, a pause in what’s to be, a resting place along the road, to sweet eternity. We all have different journeys, different paths along the way, we all were meant to learn some things, but never meant to stay. Our destination is a place, far greater than we know. For some the journey’s quicker, for some the journey’s slow. And when the journey finally ends, well claim a great reward. And find an everlasting peace, together with the Lord.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in