Our much loved mom and grandma, Norma Dean Morris, age 81, died October 18, 2021.
Norma was born April 19, 1940 at the family’s home in Outlook. She was the third of five children born to Pervis and Nell Ruth Morrow. Her extended Morrow family was large and she fondly remembered time spent with her brothers, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins. She attended Outlook School and Sunnyside High School.
Norma was a hardworking single mother raising Mike, Becky and Bill when she met Clyde Morris of Grandview. They were married in 1968 and soon after Clyde proudly adopted the children. They enjoyed camping and fishing with their extended families. Norma worked as a packer at Snokist until she retired.
Norma and Clyde liked things tidy and green and grew a huge garden at their home on Lester Road. This included a large punkin’ patch that will be remembered by their grandchildren and many local preschoolers. Their grandchildren looked forward to sleepovers, conversations, Easter and adventures in their beautiful yard. Norma always made Christmas Day especially memorable for her family. She left us with many items she crafted or painted with love. Several years ago Norma and Clyde downsized and settled into their mobile home in Grandview. Norma was a voracious reader, great cook and, true to her Tennessee roots, made the best fried chicken, fried potatoes, gravy and pies. She was the one to call whenever we needed cooking instructions, recipes, advice and good conversation. A conversation with Norma was that rare combination of honesty and positivity tempered with kindness and caring. She would tell it like it was.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Morris; parents, Pervis and Nell Ruth Morrow; brothers Arnold, Larry and Ronald Morrow; and sister Joann Cochran.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mike and Kim Taylor Morris of Sunnyside, Becky and Dan Story of Burlington and Bill and Kim L.H. Morris of Richland; grandchildren, Riley Morris (Bethany), Bailey Dibbert (Jake), Daniel James Story, Katie Binschus (Ty), Casey Morris (Erin) and Corey Morris; and great-granchildren Noah McNair, Grayce Morris, Mercury Clyde Morris, Nash Dibbert, Jack and William Binschus along with another Dibbert great-grandson due soon; many nieces, nephews and large extended families.
At Norma’s request no services will be held. Valley Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
