Norma Cecil Hickman, 93, of Yakima died peacefully on Monday, February 28th, 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow. Norma was born in Cordell, Oklahoma on April 3rd, 1928 to Homer and Willie Haws. She married the love of her life, Louis James Hickman, January 22nd, 1949 in Wheeler, Texas. They moved to Yakima in 1953 to join her mom Willie Loveall and stepdad Harry Loveall, sister Betty and brother Dean.
They became members of the Church of Christ and made many lifelong friends. They bought their first house in 1954 and worked together to remodel the entire house and build additions onto it. They soon started their family with a son Gary born June 6th, 1955, and a daughter Sandra born August 27th, 1961.
Norma was busy as a mother and wife, however after a few years she worked part time at various businesses in town as a bookkeeper, while helping Louis run 36 acres of apple orchard. After bouncing around a little she worked for Camp Fire for 17 years. She met a dear friend Tina Heilman in which she kept in touch with after retiring.
Norma and Louis enjoyed getting friends and family together year-round. During the summer for barbeques, swimming, camping, boating, playing cards, and having a contest with friends on who made the best ice cream. During the winter, they enjoyed snowmobiling, making a ridiculous amount of Christmas cookies and candies, and hosting New Year’s Eve and holiday parties. Over the years, the family traveled several times back to Oklahoma to visit relatives. The family also enjoyed traveling to Disneyland, Hawaii, and going salmon fishing on the coast.
Louis passed May 21st, 1987 and after being married for 38 years, Norma was left with the responsibilities of running an orchard. Like everything else, Norma stayed strong and with the help of her family and friends along the way, she managed to keep the orchard running for another 15 years while she also began to partial off the land and sell it. She took on various house projects by herself and continued to keep the house up to date. She is the original do it yourselfer. She had a great sense of humor and would definitely get you laughing when she was laughing.
Her children had their own children, and she was blessed with three beautiful granddaughters. She naturally fit into the grandma role and spent many days spoiling them with the best cookies, food, lemonade, and many other treats that you could never forget. She never missed the opportunity to cheer on one of her grandkids at any sporting event, concert or play. In her car trunk she always had a chair, blanket, umbrella and extra coat so she was ready for any occasion. She made it all look so easy.
She stayed in her home for 60 years and didn’t fully retire until she was in her 80’s. When she retired, she was working from home as a bookkeeper. She volunteered at the church more during her retirement. She helped her children and grandchildren with house projects, gatherings and welcomed her great-grandchildren into this world. Even in her late 80’s she could still be seen down on the floor playing with them.
Her memory slowly declined until she needed to make a change. She moved to Highgate Living Care Center and was very well taken care of there for many years. She moved in the last few months to Riverview Manor and on February 27th she moved to Cottage in the Meadow. The family would like to thank the facilities mentioned above and all the staff at those facilities for providing wonderful care to her.
She is survived by her son Gary Hickman (Debra), her daughter Sandra York and granddaughter Hilary York, her granddaughters Nicole Hickman and Heather Cobb (Matt), her great-grandchildren Benjamin Cobb, Adelaide Cobb, and Anandi Cobb, her sister Betty Nichols, her niece Debra Nichols, and family. She is preceded in death by Louis Hickman, Willie and Harry Loveall, Homer Haws, Dean Haws, and Kent Nichols.
