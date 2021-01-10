Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Norma Bethene Riddle of Naches passed away January 5, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima. Our mother was born in Bloomington, Nebraska on July 8, 1936 to Edward George Lantis and Mary Ann McNealy. Mom was the “baby” of the family.
Mom’s family made their trek to the Yakima Valley in the early 1940’s and settled in the Tieton area where she attended school and met our dad, Alfred Riddle. Our parents were married December 4, 1953 and would have celebrated 67 years of marriage this past December. Our dad, who mom was fiercely devoted to and loved dearly, passed away September 5, 2020.
After mom and dad were married and settled in the Tieton community, they began their life-long work of farming apples, pears and cherries. When mom was not working in the orchard thinning, picking, bin checking, or doing her “book work” she was being a valued and respected employee at many different fruit packing warehouses in the upper valley. As devoted as mom was to dad, just mention one of her kids and you knew her devotion and love for her kids was golden!
Growing up there were many fishing trips, hunting trips, camping trips and several “after harvest” road trip vacations to Montana, Nebraska and Missouri to visit family. Mom and dad continued to travel in their motor home enjoying many retired years together visiting family, sight seeing, fishing, and yes, playing the slots. Mom enjoyed playing just about any card or board game and this became a favorite activity especially when her grandkids came to visit.
Our mom would not be happy if we did not express how much she and dad loved their grandchildren. Every one of you brought such great joy and happiness to your grandparents. Grandma and Grandpa were so proud of you all. When the grandchildren started arriving we siblings got to see our kids enjoy some of mom’s special traditions from our childhoods… like painting Christmas scenes on the front room windows, baking Easter bunny cakes, coloring hard boiled eggs for hiding and making her famous deviled eggs for Easter dinner. Mom was creative and she always made our holidays and birthdays special.
Mom was kind, graceful and soft-spoken but was never afraid to speak her mind, and possibly (wink –wink) enjoyed pushing dad’s buttons on occasion debating some trivial topic. She taught us to treat people the way we would want to be treated, and to lend a helping hand when the opportunity arises. She instilled in us the value of doing our best at what ever we were attempting and to be grateful for what we had. Job well done mother!
Mom is survived by daughter Christina (Kevin) Herald of Naches, Dan (Sheri) Riddle of Yakima, Don (Janelle) Riddle of Naches, Doug (Melody) Riddle of Selah, and Darrell (Kelli) Riddle of Yakima. Norma has 9 grandchildren, Andy, Amber, Beth, Owen, Aaron, Tayler, Courtney, Brandon and Laura. Also 3 great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Scarlett and Nora. Mom is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mom is also survived by two very special nieces, Janice Hoofnagle and Patty Rhoades. Our family is thankful for your love and support you gave our parents, especially our mom, your Auntie Norma.
Mom is preceded in death by husband Alfred, grandson Andrew, son-in-law Kevin, her parents, Edward and Mary, her brothers Carl, Lauren, Calvin, and Everett, and sisters Darlene, Lena and Vera.
Mom we love you, we miss you and we look forward to seeing you again when we are called home.
There will be a time of visitation Monday 4-8 pm, January 11, 2021 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home. A Graveside service is planned for Tuesday 11 am, January 12, 2021 at the Naches Cemetery.
