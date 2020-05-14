Norm McCarthy of Yakima died May 10, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born in Portland, Oregon October 6, 1943. He lived in Vale, Oregon and Seattle before coming to Yakima where he graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1963. He attended St. Martin’s College for a year and then served two years in the U.S. Army. He attended YVC and went on to earn a B.A from CWU. The first two years of his career he was a probation officer and then the rest of his career was at Roche Fruit Company.
Norm loved animals and was raised in a household with many pets. He was a dog handler when stationed at DMZ in Korea. He always had cats and dogs in his own home. The joy of his last few years was walking on the Greenway and hiking the trails of Cowiche Canyon Conservancy with his dog Barney.
He had a passion for computers and was always helping coworkers, friends, and family with tech issues. The family had a boat and had many family vacations waterskiing and fishing at lakes and rivers in the state. Norm also enjoyed snow skiing and motorcycles.
After retirement JoAnn and Norm served two years in the Peace Corps in Morocco. After returning they traveled in their motor home in the Western U.S. He loved to travel and did trips to Hawaii, Mexico, Europe, and South America. He loved the Oregon Coast and has a second home in Yachats, Oregon.
Norm was preceded in death by his father, Neal McCarthy and his mother Maudry. He is survived by his wife of 51 years JoAnn LeCocq McCarthy, his son Regan McCarthy and wife Marisa of Yakima, and daughter Michelle and husband Adam Nathan of Kirkland, Washington. He has two brothers, Mac (Jeanette) and Brad (Angie). His sister Jeanne McCarthy lives in Yelm, Washington. His grandchildren are Dylan Walsh, Chloe and Kaiya McCarthy and Tyler and Ryan Nathan. He has many nieces and nephews.
JoAnn wishes to thank Pat Dilbeck and Karen Holzer for their invaluable help caring for Norm this last year.
A special thanks goes to Dr. Kristin Larson for thoughtful guidance and care of Norm. The Cottage in the Meadow provided much needed solace to the family during the last days of Norm’s life.
Memorials may be made to Yakima Greenway, Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, Cottage in the Meadow, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
