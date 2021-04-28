Valley Hills Funeral Home
On Friday, April 23, 2021, Norberto Balderas peacefully went to be with the Lord. Norberto was born in China, Nuevo León, Mexico; November 10, 1929.
Norberto married the love of his life Celestina Anaya-Balderas June 1956 in McAllen, Texas.
Norberto moved his family to Washington state 1963. He settled the family in Brownstown and worked for Morford Ranches. Eventually he would move to Harrah, Wa., where he worked for Willie (Bill) Riel for many years. Additionally, he would work for SP Farms, Gene Batalie Farms and eventually retiring from farm labor work.
It was his many years of working that he built so many long lasting relationships, eventually becoming like family. He was very social if someone was not visiting him, he would be visiting them or on the phone calling them. These relationships were built from his involvement of St. Aloysius church and work. As a result, dad would spend many days caring for many of his friends making sure their needs were fulfilled.
He spent his latter years working around his property and spending time with his grandchildren.
Norberto is preceded in death by his wife Celestina, his parents and most of his siblings.
He is survived by his three sons, Norberto (Olivia) Balderas, Ismael (Imelda) Balderas and Angel (Rebecca) Balderas; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. His brother Felix Balderas.
The family thanks Yakima Memorial Hospital and staff for the care of dad. Additionally, the family would like to thank Apple Creek Inc., where dad spent the last three and a half years, all the fantastic caregivers for the upmost attention provided. As well as Astria wound care clinic and staff of Sunnyside who skillfully attended to the healing of his wounds.
