Nora Ann Nehls, age 71, entered the gates of Heaven on March 21, 2020. She was born December 12th,1948 in Yakima, Washington to Kathryn “Kate” and William “Bill” Miller.
She loved to live life! Her many activities included but are not limited to 4-H, Campfire, tennis, hiking, traveling and “happy hour” walks with friends. She was proud of her job in the Selah School District, counseling the children of military families. Nora never took a trip she didn’t like and never said no to an adventure! Life to Nora was a gift to be enjoyed at its fullest, knowing that the best was yet to come.
Nora is survived by her husband, Dave Nehls; her brother, Larry (Diep) Miller; her children, Joni (Mike) Wolf, Dusty Nehls, and Talia (Chris) Landrum; her mother in law, Carmil Nehls; sisters-in-law, Beth Miller, Judy (Doug) Graham, and Patty (Don) Norman; her grandkids, Heather Hallmark, Skyler Nehls, Vincent Tenbarge, Katy Tenbarge, Aiden Nehls, Rayelle Landrum, Reece Landrum, and Radley Landrum; and her great-grandkids, Michael Riggs and Brynlee Hallmark. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Kate; her brother, Bob Miller; and nephew, Bradley Miller.
We loved her compassionate, caring, accepting, and patient personality. Her love of life was only rivaled by her love for family. She was especially proud of her grandchildren, anytime she spoke about them or was with them, you could just feel the love. Her steadfast belief in the Lord, had her at a peace that passeth understanding in her final moments. Though physically she is no longer with us, spiritually she will walk alongside us for the rest of our lives.
To all of our wonderful friends, thank you for your support throughout these past years and during these last days.
Heartfelt thanks to the people at Kaiser Permanente Oncology and Kaiser Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Due to current events, a celebration of Nora’s life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In