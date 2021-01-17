Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our son. Our brother. Our friend. Nolan James Sheehan, 28, died on January 10, 2021 from Non-Covid complications with Type 1 diabetes. He was born on May 5, 1992 in Redmond, Washington. He was the fourth and youngest son of John J Sheehan, III and Cynthia Cruzen. His big brothers always considered him as their personal treasure.
Nolan spent his early years in Duvall and Bothell, WA and then moved to Naches, WA where he attended Naches High School and earned notable distinctions in football as Defensive MVP for the league his senior year, and All-State honors his Junior and Senior years. However, in truth, the award he was proudest of in his football efforts was when his teammates voted him as their Most Inspirational Player his senior year. He graduated in 2010 and joined the US Army, where he proudly served for six years. Nolan was an intense competitor in everything he did, pushed himself to achieve the highest levels of accomplishment in every endeavor. It was no surprise to all who knew him that he earned his Airborne Ranger tabs in the first try, a feat not easily accomplished. He served with the 75th Ranger Regiment, the special operations force made up of some of the most elite soldiers in the world and completed 4 deployments to Afghanistan. With the rank of Sergeant, he left the service and began a new adventure by enrolling in Central Washington University to pursue degrees in Geographic Information Science and Education. He would have graduated in Spring of 2021.
Everyone who knew Nolan had the opportunity to experience several aspects of his complex character. He was so many things; no two people could describe him the same. He was a free-spirited mischief maker and a serious philosopher. He was a modern mountain man and a sophisticated data analyzer. He was a lover of nature, sunsets, The Lion King, snowboarding and road trips with his brother, Dace. He was a warrior and a peacemaker. He loved his family, his brothers, friends, his country and his flag. He loved the Ranger brotherhood and spoke highly of all he served with and mourned those he lost. He loved his grandpa and his rescue dog, Rez. He was inspirational in his attitude and his ability to forgive and move on. He was tender hearted and fiercely loyal; someone you were glad to have your back and got a little worried if you crossed his. If ever he struggled, his eyes would blaze, and he would say “I got this.” He ran to the fight, never away. Nolan accomplished almost anything he set his mind to and it seemed he would also be able to do just that with a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes less than two years ago. That challenge came out of the blue, but he took it in stride and carried on with a positive outlook.
Nolan is survived by his mother, Cynthia Cruzen, father, John J Sheehan III and stepfather, David Cruzen. Also, his beloved brothers John “Jake” J Sheehan IV (Heather), Dace P. Sheehan, and Justin D. Sheehan, as well as step brothers Kyle Cruzen (Cassandra) and Brooks Hart (Danny). He leaves his grandpa and guitar playing buddy, Billy D Phipps, Sr. Also left grieving are his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Our world will never be the same.
We would like to thank the Ellensburg Police Department, Fire/EMT for their valiant efforts. Also, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kittitas Valley Hospital for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wags to Riches Animal Rescue and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
Hakuna Matata, my Beloved. Rangers lead the way. And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 pm with Full Military Honors, both at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). The Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Nolan’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
