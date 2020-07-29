In loving memory of Nolan Charles Clark, 81, who passed away peacefully at home on July 23, with his family at his side.
Nolan was born January 25, 1939 to Violet DeMarsh Clark and Charles Norman Clark in Toppenish, WA. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judie Prestella Clark and his children Meghan Colette and Colin DeMarsh Clark, his sister Sharon Rose Smalley and numerous nieces and nephews.
After retirement in 2002 he and Judie moved and traveled all over Europe for two years before returning to Yakima. They made yearly trips to Europe then moved to Ecuador in 2013 where they lived before packing up and moving back to Europe. He loved history and traveling visited or lived in 34 different countries returning to Yakima in 2017. He was a source of inspiration and knowledge to all that knew him.
At his request no services will be held.
