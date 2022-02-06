Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Noe Alaniz, 53, of Moxee left us Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Yakima. He was born in Sunnyside, WA on May 7, 1968 to Daniel Alaniz, Sr. and Maria Rodriguez. Noe was a talented hard worker of many trades, there was nothing he couldn’t fix. Noe loved his sons more than anything in this world. Noe enjoyed working on cars, being with his dogs and going to Sweet Bees.
Noe was a great dad, son, brother, companion, and uncle. Noe left us too soon and will be missed by many that knew him, he was a kindhearted person who would do anything for his children.
Noe is survived by his sons, Noe Jr. and Adan Alaniz, mother of his kids and lifelong companion, Veronica Padilla, father, Daniel Alaniz, Sr. of Sunnyside, mother, Maria Rodriguez of Grandview, siblings, Martin Sr. (Gloria) Alaniz of Grandview, Noemi (Ricardo) Ramirez of Grandview, Daniel Alaniz, Jr. (Julie) of England, Noel (Rita) Alaniz of Yakima, Noelee (Russell) Jordan Roy, his close cousin, Orlando Cerillo and close nephew, Martin Alaniz, Jr.
We love you. Until we meet again, you will forever be in our hearts.
Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 10:00 am, followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
