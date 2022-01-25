Valley Hills Funeral Home
Nicolasa H. Flores (Kika), age 86, went to be with the lord on January 16, 2022, in Sunnyside, WA.
Nicolasa was born in Dallas, TX on December 5, 1935. Texas was her home for many years, there she co-owned a radiator shop with her son”Big D.” She then moved to WA state in 2016.
Kika enjoyed watching novellas, going to bingo, going to the casino, watching her favorite team the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Lorenzo (Janie) Sabedra, daughter Gloria (Lupe) Tellez, brother Gilbert Moreno, sister Mary Ann Moreno, her grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Nicolasa is preceded in death by her first husband Albert Sabedra, second husband Raul Flores, infant son Albert Sabedra jr., son David “Big D” Sabedra, son llario “larry” Sabedra, her parents, and some sisters and brothers.
She will forever be in our hearts and missed deeply.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in