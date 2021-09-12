Valley Hills Funeral Home
Nicolas Esparza, 80, of Yakima, Washington passed away on September 8th, 2021 from heart failure. Nicolas (known as Nick to family and friends) was born May 13th, 1941 in North Dakota to parents Raymond Sr. and Connie Esparza. As a young child Nick’s parents and siblings moved to Yakima, Washington where he was raised. As Nick grew into adulthood, he discovered his life’s work and became a hair stylist. Nick’s love for the art of being a hair stylist, allowed him the ability to continue this love for over fifty-five years, where he made many lifelong friendships during his career.
Nick’s favorite hobby was boxing, this hobby inspired him to open his own Gym “Ringside Boxing LLC” Yakima. Nick had a desire to mentor the young members of his club, this is where Nick spent all of his free time. Nick also volunteered at St. Joseph’s Church for many years.
Nick is survived by his daughters: LeAnn Barron of Yakima, and her daughters Tess and Shay of CA, Cami Allen and her two sons Jacob and Colton of NV, brothers: Ray, Eddie and Joe and sisters Dora Carlques and Toni Venezuela.
Nick is also survived by his life partner Delores (Lola as Nick would call her) Suniga of forty years; his step children Sue (Jim) Billings, Trina (Mike) Gonzales, Mike Risedorf, Lisa Sanchez, and Darlene Mendoza. Nick was also grandpa to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held on Thursday Sept. 16th at 6 pm at Valley Hills Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Lane). Mass of Christian Burial on Friday Sept. 17th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church (212 N. 4th St.) with a reception to follow at Holy Redeemer. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
