On August 13, 2021, Nicholas Samuel Rusnov, age 66, passed away at Yakima Memorial Hospital with his wife and sister at his side. Cause of death was pneumonia. Nick was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 17, 1954, the middle child of seven, to Mary and Nicholas Rusnov. In 2014, after a 15 year friendship, he married Lori Strosahl in a storybook garden wedding.
As a child, Nick was precocious, friendly, and a builder of go-carts. All his life, he loved anything with wheels. As a teenager, he enjoyed sports and was a Cleveland Browns fan. He played glockenspiel in the marching band, although his favorite classes were always art.
He painted, sculpted, and enjoyed drawing. Music had huge importance in his life, and inspired him to learn the guitar and bass. For the past 19 years, he has played jazz and blues with “The Three Divas” — Shal and Sally Seltzer, Pat Strosahl, Alan Matson, Jim Durkee, and Lori. Nick volunteered for the Yakima Folklife Festival, and at The Seasons Performance Hall where he and Lori are dedicated supporters.
After settling in Yakima in 1977, Nick worked a variety of jobs, landing at United Builders where he headed their drafting department until retirement and was an essential member of their home-building team.
Nick designed Lori a Mother’s Day cutting garden and built her a fantastic potting bench. He enjoyed pruning the more than 30 trees and shrubs in their yard. He was proud of his stir-fry, and especially loved chicken paprikash, cabbage rolls, and other Hungarian specialties. Hot pepper flakes or cayenne on everything!
Nick is survived by his loving wife, Lori, and his three children: Cas (and partner), Maranda (Adam), and Silas (Marie), plus six grandchildren. His beloved siblings — Family Zoom every Friday! — all survive him: Bobbie, Christina, Toni, John, Mark, and Julie, plus seven nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Lori’s children, Alex (Adam) and Jack (Holly), along with the extended Strosahl clan.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nick’s Life at The Happy Hen Barn, 10204 Tieton Drive, on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2:30. Please bring food to share if you can, musical instruments if you like, and your memories of Nick. Soft drinks will be provided. COVID precautions, of course. Please wear a mask.
