Nicholas “Nick” Arreola

Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Our son, Nick, passed away at home on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born in Yakima on April 5, 1981 and attended Sunnyside Christian School from Kindergarten through 11th grade, graduating from Grandview High School. Nick had several jobs throughout his young life and had worked for Standard Paint in Sunnyside since June; he loved his job and made many friends in a short period of time. Nick moved in with his grandma in Outlook (and her dog Buddy) after his grandpa died two years ago and was a great help to her around the farm. He was a diehard Seahawk fan and liked chicken strips from Burger Ranch.
Nick is survived by his mother & stepfather Brian and Sheryl Vogel and brother Jordan, his grandmother Phyllis Kaiser, his father Natalio (Barr) Arreola, Jr., and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.
Nick will be remembered as a kind, loving person with a big smile who would go out of his way to help someone in need.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunnyside Christian School Tuition Assistance Program.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Nick’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In