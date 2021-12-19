Neva Harvey

Riplinger Funeral Home and Crematory
HARVEY, Neva - our beloved daughter, sister, auntie and precious friend won her wings and went home to Jesus on December 10, 2021 in Spokane, WA.
Born November 20, 1931 in Freedom, Oklahoma to William & Dovie Harvey, her only sibling was her brother, Estel. At the young age of three years Neva’s entire family (parents, grandparents, aunts & uncles, and cousins) chose to leave the dust bowl area where jobs were scarce and headed to Washington state, settling in the Seattle area and eventually Bremerton before the Yakima Valley area.
Neva graduated from Zillah High School in 1950 and eventually accepted a full-time job with The Boeing Company in Seattle. She was a loyal, dedicated employee, spending nearly forty years with Boeing. The Boeing Company was always close to her heart. She was passionate about any news regarding Boeing and continued to be up-to-date on everything regarding the company. Through her Boeing tenure Neva acquired many life-long dear friends who were her second family. Neva enjoyed traveling, The Seattle Symphony, and volunteering for Swedish Hospital in Seattle as well as exhibits such as the King Tut exhibit, Museum of Flight, and The Aero Space Exhibit.
Neva had various health issues and as they progressed, she made the difficult decision to move to Spokane where she could be closer to family. Neva moved to Fairwinds Retirement Community where she acquired many new friends and was able to participate in the activities provided.
Neva had an unwavering faith in God and accepted Jesus Christ into her life when she was a teen.
Neva is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Estel & Joanne Harvey, niece Holly, nephew David, and one great niece and three great nephews.
The family would like to thank both staffs of Fairwinds and Horizon Hospice for their professional, dedicated and loving care Neva received.
Memorial and burial services will be held in the spring 2022 in Yakima, WA. GUESTBOOK: riplingerfuneralhome.com.
