Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Nettie Lucinda ‘Cindy’ Lumpkin (Ransier), beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with the Lord on Saturday May 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, following a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Robert James Ransier Sr. and Anita Joan Ransier on January 29, 1955, in Yakima, WA.
Cindy was raised and went to school in the East Valley area. She married Charles Lumpkin on March 6, 1976, and they were blessed with one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Louis (Lumpkin). Cindy attended cosmetology school, graduating in 1974 and she continued to do hair up until October 2021. She also attended Yakima Business College where she received an accounting degree. She worked at several businesses in Yakima using that degree.
Cindy loved her family, quilting and making people happy! Cindy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert James Ransier Sr and Anita Joan Ransier. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Louis, granddaughter, Addabell Louis, siblings, Robert James Ransier Jr., Judy (Don) Foster, Roberta (Kirk) Dellinger, Raymond (Kim) Ransier, and Peggy (Ron) Hannah, numerous nieces and nephews, and ex-husband and special friend Charles Lumpkin, who even though divorced helped greatly in the taking care of Cindy in her last several months. The family of Cindy would like to express gratitude towards Memorial’s Cottage in the Meadow for their amazing care, kindness, and compassion during one of the hardest times. Cindy’s family and friends can find peace knowing she is no longer in pain, and is free in Heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cindy’s home for family and close friends on June 5, 2022 from 11:00 am - 4:00pm.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in