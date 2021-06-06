Rainier Memorial Center
Nelson Michael Boulanger, 51, passed away on May 27, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. He was born in the Philippines on April 7, 1970.
He was the beloved husband and best friend to Tiffany. He is also survived by his father, Michael Boulanger and a brother Julian Boulanger, an uncle to one niece and two nephews. He also left behind an awesome son-in-law, Riley Dampier. He was a devoted grandpa to his three granddaughters, and awesome stepfather to Tiffany’s four children. He loved his best friend and best man Kevin Krikorian.
Nelson was funny, smart, very stubborn, sarcastic and a goofball. He loved fried chicken, seven eleven hot wings and sticky white rice. Nelson touched so many hearts and lives he will be missed by so many.
