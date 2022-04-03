Nellie “Lorraine” Conklin passed away peacefully Monday, 28 March 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow with her granddaughters Brooke and Courtney by her side.
Lorraine did not lead a boring life. It was filled with hard work and adventures beginning at her birth on 19 April 1936 to Walter and Nellie (Boyer) Langlitz in Baker City, Oregon.
Her first home with her parents Walter and Nellie was in Lockhart Oregon. A home that had no running water, electricity, indoor plumbing (no indoor bathroom) and no telephone!
Life as a country girl was not always easy. Lorraine learned how to milk a cow at the age of five. She recalls carrying buckets of water to the house for cooking and cleaning. Lorraine learned to sew her own clothes on her mother’s old treadle sewing machine.
She spent weekends going to community dances growing up. There were potluck dinners and children scattered on the floor sleeping. Her father Walter was an “Old time Fiddler,” he and his friends played music at those dances. He was a talented fiddler that could not read a note of music.
Remembering her mother Nellie cutting off two and half fingers in their sawmill. Lorraine said that did not slow her mom down at all. She learned to be strong and resourceful from her humble beginnings and she wanted to teach those lessons to her family as well.
The first eight grades of school were in Lockhart and then became part of the “Sumpter bus gang” transported to school in Baker City and graduated from Baker High School. Lorraine learned how to type and do shorthand. Lorraine’s first job was at Basche-Sage Hardware. She began working in their office before graduating from High School. She continued working at Basche-Sage for five years.
Lorraine married Darrow Conklin on 16 Aug. 1958. Their life together began in Baker City, bringing their first son Tom into the world. Then they were off to Spokane, Washington, where Dave was born and finally to Yakima where their only daughter Lori and their third son Cary were born. Lorraine and Darrow were married for 44 years until Darrow passed in 2002. Together they owned Conklin Chevron at 56th and Summitview for 37 years.
Lorraine loved being a devoted stay at home Mom. She had four athletic children and never missed a game that any of them had. She loved having a house full of children and noise. She welcomed their friends to visit and enjoyed every minute.
Lorraine loved to bowl and golf with her friends. Lorraine made the National 600 Club by bowling a 603 series. She also loved crocheting, coloring pictures and cooking. She was a long-time member of the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and remained active for as long as she was able.
Lorraine was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. Lorraine will be missed by all who loved her.
Lorraine is survived by her three siblings, brother, Larry Langlitz (Ellen) of Battle Ground, Washington, sister, Vernie Contardi (Par Dar) of Tucson Arizona and brother, Gary Langlitz (Diane) of Summerville, Oregon; her eldest son Tom and his wife Angela, their children Brooke, Courtney, Rian (Dan) and Stephen (Steve), granddaughters, Mya, and Morgan; her only daughter Lori and her husband Brian Edwards, their children Whitney (Kyle), Tyler, Jenny and Kari, grandsons, Hudson and Callan; her youngest son Cary and his wife Demetra, their children, Cossette, Violet, and Cannon (Buddy).
Lorraine was loved by extended family, John and Julie Parks, who helped take care of her during her long illness. John, she loved you like a son. You seemed to be the only one she trusted to do repairs, and we always heard about it. Julie, thank you for taking her to get pedicures, go shopping or bring her food. Lorraine loved you and was grateful you remained her daughter in-law. You both were always available when she needed something done. We want to thank you both for all you did and all times you were there to help us.
Thank you so much to Larry, Ellen, Gary, Diane, and Vernie for the phone calls and visits through this long journey. Those were important times for Lorraine. She loves you all.
Thank you to her nieces Kim and Heidi. Thank you for the love and support you have given us during this time. Thank you for the countless visits and phone calls. Thank you for her favorite Dove chocolates. She loves you both dearly.
Close friends: Sylvia Greene, Karen Rath, Penny Fordyce, and longtime high school friend Carole Dixon, we want to thank you for the visits and phone calls to Lorraine. Thank you for sharing stories with us about your times together and the fun you had with Lorraine over the years. They are now treasured memories for us as well. Your friendships were important to her, and she loves you all.
Pastor Toby Joeckel, thank you for coming to Cottage in the Meadow and giving Lorraine communion and praying with our family. You gave Lorraine great comfort and peace. She knew Heaven was preparing for her arrival and she was ready to go.
We would also like to express our deepest thank you to the staff at Cottage in the Meadow. You treated our beloved mother and grandmother like your own family. She was happy there and loved all who took care of her. Thank you for all the support you provided us, her family.
We are thankful to have had the celebrations and sleepovers in her room. Thank you for letting us spend so much time with her. We did not want to leave her alone and you understood and supported our need to be there. We are sorry if we were too loud at times, the laughter could not be contained.
The joy did not stop until early morning of 26 March when Lorraine told her granddaughter Brooke and daughter in-law Angela that it was time for her to go to bed. We tucked her in, she relaxed, we continued to watch over her. Her body was resting, and her spirit was preparing to make the final journey “through the door.” We never left her side.
We will miss your endless love, humor, dancing, encouragement, the strength, grace, and faith you showed us while facing your final days. Thank you for the wonderful memories we were able to create together as a family. The stories you shared with us, and the love you showered us with will be in our hearts forever.
Lorraine has been preceded in death by her parents Walter and Nellie; her son Dave and her husband Darrow.
