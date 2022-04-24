Neill Edward Johnson Jr.

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our hero, husband and father, Neill Johnson, was taken from us too soon on April 11, 2022. He put up his best fight against cancer until his passing at the age of 40. Neill was born in Blackfoot, Idaho and moved to Selah, Washington in grade school. He loved the country life and slower pace of this small town and chose to create a life there.
Neill met the love of his life, Justine, in Selah. They were high school sweethearts and married in 2006. He wanted nothing more than to have a family of his own, so along came his amazing children: Neill, Josie, Jaide and Jordynn. These kiddos were his pride and joy, and he lived every day for them. When he was healthy, they were always on the go and looking for adventure. They were very fortunate that not a day went by without exchanging “I love yous.”
Along with his family, Neill loved nature. If he could be outdoors all day, every day, he would. He enjoyed hiking, camping and anything related to fitness. Neill took pride in staying healthy and active.
If he wasn’t outside or working out, you would find him running back and forth at Costco. He loved his job there and many of his coworkers became a second family. Neill was a hardworking man and gave every task 110% of his effort.
He was preceded in death by his father, Neill Johnson Sr.; sister, Nicole Johnson; and brother-in-law Jeff Rasmussen. He leaves behind his true loves: wife, Justine, and kids Neill, Josie, Jaide and Jordynn; mother, Sheila (Tony); siblings, Cristy, Monica and Drew and many nieces and nephews. He had the honor of being a special part in the lives of Jesse, Serenity, and Berlin. He also leaves behind in-laws that he very much admired, Jim and Gail Rice.
Neill will be remembered for many things. He was something wonderfully different to everyone he knew. He was always thoughtful, playful and joyful; a truly genuine soul with a zest for life. His immense adoration for his family, his love of the outdoors, his commitment to the Lord and his never-ending work ethic are just a few of the amazing qualities he shared with us. His legacy will live on through his wife and children and those who keep a little bit of Neill in their hearts.
His family would like to thank Virginia Mason in Seattle for working so hard to bring him home. Thank you also to Memorial Home Hospice and Cottage in the Meadow for allowing him to pass surrounded by his family and treating him with kindness and compassion. Neill’s family can find some comfort knowing that his body is no longer in pain, and he is now able to run around in Heaven. You will always be with us. We love you more, most, infinity…
The Johnson Family will be holding a service at Four Square Church in Yakima on Friday, April 29th at 11:00 am. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
