Natasha Lynn Adams, “Emyowit” “Y’Usak,” joined our Creator on March 24, 2021, together with her precious daughter, Shatawi, and her significant other, John Shock Jr. She was the daughter of Margaret Adams and Bryon Begaye; and raised by her loving grandparents John and Veda Adams. Her maternal great-grandparents were Gilbert and Annie Smartlowit. Her paternal grandmother was Diane Begaye.
She was a life-time resident and member of the Yakama Nation. She had a variety of education and employment history. Her biggest accomplishment was being a loving mother, she considered her children as her motivation, the main reasons she lived that she could never leave, and her world.
Natasha lived the fullest of her culture. She was a beautiful, graceful and talented dancer, traveling and competing in powwows across the country, she did amazing beadwork. At 16, she was Jr. Miss Yakama Nation. She raised her children in the ways she was taught, camping, food gathering and preparing traditional foods, and dancing.
She attended the church of her maternal family, the Independent Shaker Church of White Swan. She will always be remembered for her holistic beauty, her love for her children and family, and her joy.
She is survived by her son, John Meninick III (Baby J); her maternal grandparents John and Veda Adams; her brothers Bryon Adams, Andrew Adams, Tyrone Begaye; her sisters Tanisha and Shania Begaye; her special uncles Steven Adams and Eliot Jackson Jr.; the paternal siblings of her grandmother Diane – Joanna Beeks, Tombo Begaye, and Theron Begay and Diane’s spouse Jose Mendoza; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was predeceased by her mother Margaret Adams, father Bryon Begaye, her daughter Shatawi who passed with her, grandparents, and aunts and uncles.
Hegge Funeral Home in Toppenish is handling the funeral arrangements. The services will be conducted at the White Swan Independent Shaker Church at 2:00 on Friday March 26; followed by overnight services; and burial Saturday morning at Toppenish Creek Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
