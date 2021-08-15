Nargis Daniel

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Nargis A. Daniel joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ August 5, 2021.
She was born in El Berba, Egypt August 23, 1934 to Attalla Farag, a Protestant minister, and Raoufa Boulos. She later moved to Cairo, earning a degree in Journalism from Cairo University. After her schooling she worked in the journalism field and later as Human Resource at General Petroleum Co. in Cairo.
Nargis devoted her life to her faith and her family. She met Milad through church and family connections and they married May 5, 1966. They immigrated to the United States in 1969, settling near other family members in Washington State. Together they raised three children, Hanan, Amal and Morad.
As an active member at Grace of Christ Church (First Presbyterian) for many years, she joyfully served as a deacon for six years, attended countless bible studies and supported Project Mercy of Ethiopia. She was known as a “prayer warrior” by those who knew her. Her love for God and people instilled during childhood was evident throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband, Milad Daniel, children Hanan Terry (Craig), Amal Erickson, and Morad Daniel (Arlette); her beloved grandchildren Annika, Allie and Tony. She is also survived by her sister, Minerva Mina, brother Nabil Farag, and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Shoukri, Shaker, and Souly Farag and her sister, Zaizaf Zakhary.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm at Grace of Christ Church, 9 S. 8th Ave., Yakima Washington on August 19, 2021. Burial will follow at West Hills Memorial Park.
Remembrances in her honor can be made to Grace of Christ Church, Camp Ghormley or Project Mercy.
